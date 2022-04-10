Thrower Mireya Cassar enjoyed a memorable day at the Matthew Micallef St John Stadium on Saturday.

The young athlete has broken the hammer throw national record three times and went beyond the significant 50-metre milestone, with an impressive 52.50m throw.

Cassar was competing at the second Challenge Meeting at the Marsa track hosted by Athletics Malta.

This result means that Cassar, who is currently undergoing professional training in Germany, has broken the national record four times in the four competitions she has taken part – three of them abroad. In total, she improved her record by almost five metres.

