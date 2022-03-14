Eighteen-year-old national athlete Mireya Cassar has broken her own national record in the women’s hammer throw event, throwing a distance of 48.04m.

Cassar was representing Malta in the U23 final of the European Throwing Cup held in Lieira, Portugal over the weekend.

This was the second time this year that Cassar pushed her limits, having first set the national best at 47.46m, during a meeting at the Hassloch Athletics stadium in Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany.

With this throw, she had eclipsed the previous national benchmark by 61cm, held by experienced thrower Antonella Chouhal, a testament to her improvement in recent months.

