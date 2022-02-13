Young Maltese athlete Mireya Cassar put her name in the Athletics Malta record books when she set a new national standard in the hammer throw event during a meeting at Hassloch Athletics stadium in Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany.

Cassar produced an impressive throw of 47.46 metres which is a new national record in the hammer throw.

Her effort was 61 centimetres longer than the previous national best which had been set by Antonella Chouhal during the Summer Meeting 3 in 2018.

For Cassar, her performance is undoubtedly the fruit of months of hard work.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta