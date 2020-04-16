In view of the current COVID-19 situation, singer-songwriter Miriam Christine felt it necessary that she gives courage to the people out there that are at home scared.

It is with this aim that she has launched the single Kuraġġ, to which she composed the music, and penned the lyrics herself.

Taken from Dil-Mara, an album consisting of original songs in Maltese which Miriam Christine released at the end of last year, this song has a particular sound, which could best be described as happy and joyous. It takes the album in a different direction, considering that Bi Ftit Kliem, Mill-Għatba ‘l Ġew and Dil-Mara were all slower in tempo.

Kuraġġ is accompanied by an incredible music video, which proposes a combination of several aerial shots of Malta and Gozo. The shots and editing were conducted by Andrew Grech Iles from Iles 92 Videography.

With the release of the video, Miriam Christine wrote: “Courage! These are days that one day shall pass. For now, there is the need for us to be patient, and find serenity with those who are close to us in our homes, and get to know and love them a bit better. Let’s learn new hobbies and skills, and use this time given to us to find that peace which we might have found difficult to bring to light.”

For more information, visit www.dil-mara.com.mt as well as Miriam Christine’s social media pages on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.