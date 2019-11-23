After taking some time away from the local music industry, singer-songwriter Miriam Christine has released her fourth studio album, her first in 14 years.

Entitled Dil-Mara (This Woman), the album is a manifestation of personal experiences, and is presented in Maltese, bringing together four of the most important elements for Christine – voice, piano, composition and poetry.

The singer-songwriter in entirely responsible for the music of each respective song, while also playing a major role in penning the lyrics, collaborating with lyricists Emil Calleja Bayliss, Joe Julian Farrugia and Rita Pace. The music production was by Mro. Maurizio Campo, an Italian musician who works closely with several major artists in Italy as well as the internationally renowned Sanremo Festival.

This album is a reflection of the wish that Christine and several others in the arts, who aim to preserve the Maltese language at a time when this is encountering several obstacles on a daily basis.

Accompanying the launch of the album is the release of the brand new single Mill-Għatba ‘l Gew together with a music video entirely shot in Vittoriosa.

The album tells the journey that led Christine to becoming the woman she is today. A journey that was filled to the brim with a little bit of everything; moments full of love, unexpected success, and a hug when this singer thought that the world had ended.

It was also a difficult journey, with moments of sadness, and thoughts of giving up, where the view was that life was full of bitterness. But then, this journey helped Christine find courage. Today she knows exactly why she had to go through this journey and she’s thankful for everything she has lived through.

Dil-Mara is available on iTunes, Amazon, Deezer, Apple Music and Spotify as well as leading music outlets D’Amato Records, Exotique and Olympus Music.

For more information, visit www.dil-mara.com.mt.