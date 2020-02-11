Singer Miriam Christine has launched the title track from her album Dil-Mara. Released last November, the album reached the top of the local chart on the digital platform iTunes.

The launch of the title track is Christine's third single from the album, following Bi Ftit Kliem and Mill-Għatba ‘l Ġew. Dil-Mara, the song which closes off the album, was composed by Miriam Christine and penned in collaboration with Emil Calleja Bayliss.

The song Dil-Mara was written for those women whose life in the face of love was nowhere near easy. They should never lose hope for the future and should not let the past dictate what’s yet to happen. They have to continue believing, and trying to find love, because in the long run, what’s more important than love?



For more information, visit www.dil-mara.com.mt.