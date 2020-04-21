MEP Miriam Dalli on Tuesday defended voting in favour of a migration-related amendment which has split Malta’s Euro-parliamentarians.

Writing on Facebook, Dalli said that she believed Malta had always respected its international humanitarian obligations when it came to saving lives at sea, and insisted she that by voting in favour of the amendment she was not taking a voting line that ran contrary to the government’s position.

Last week MEPs cast their votes on a series of amendments concerning the EU’s role in managing the COVID-19 outbreak.

Of the 80 amendments put to the declaration, one presented by the European United Left–Nordic Green Left called on member states to “abide by their obligation under international law to assist ships in distress”.

The amendment also calls on member states to “provide a place for disembarkation for people saved at sea, including by civil society boats and merchant vessels.”

The amendment was voted down by MEPs, with Malta's representatives assuming contrasting positions.

Dalli, who serves as a vice-president of the S&D grouping, voted in favour of it. The PN's two MEPs Roberta Metsola and David Casa voted against it. Alfred Sant and Josianne Cutajar both abstained from the vote.

Alex Agius Saliba voted against the amendment and was the only one of the S&D political grouping to do so.

Earlier this month Malta followed in Italy’s footsteps and declared its ports unsafe for migrant disembarkation due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Since then at least five migrants died on board a boat that was found drifting in Malta’s search and rescue area.

The matter is the subject of a criminal investigation.