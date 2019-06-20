Labour MEP Miriam Dalli has been elected as one of the vice presidents of the Socialists and Democrats Group in the European Parliament.

The group on Tuesday elected Spanish MEP Iratxe Garcia Perez as its new president. She is the second woman to take the helm of the group after Pauline Green, 20 years ago.

The group had nine vice presidents.

Dr Dalli is starting only her second term in the European Parliament. She was the most popular candidate elected in last month's MEP elections in Malta, achieving a record of votes won by any candidate since European Parliament elections started being held here.