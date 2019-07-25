A Maltese MEP will form part of a European Parliament delegation at a key United Nations meeting to push world leaders to act more decisively to battle climate change.

Miriam Dalli will join just over a dozen other MEPs at the UN General Assembly in New York later this month. The assembly will focus on action to address climate change and sustainable development.

On Tuesday, Dr Dalli – who spearheaded the introduction of tough new emissions rules for cars and vans on EU roads last legislature – argued for the EU to put forward an ambitious climate plan and complement it with the money needed to finance the transition to a green economy.



“We need the European Union to be a strong voice that is not afraid of putting forward an ambitious programme and plan of action. Weak EU commitments can only undermine our communities, our industries, our economies, our youth and our children,” Dr Dalli, who serves as vice-president of the S&D political grouping, told the European Parliament.



These programmes would focus on the transition and change needed, providing the necessary financial measures and horizontal policies that address all sectors.



Dr Dalli was speaking at a European Parliament debate in Strasbourg EU Climate Action commissioner Miguel Arias Cañete, discussing the position that the EU will adopt during this Summit.



Miriam Dalli insisted that “climate change is a global emergency requiring global solutions. However, it is a strong EU leadership that can push for the required change, while supporting the most vulnerable countries.”



“We must have clear decarbonisation strategies by the different sectors like transport buildings, industry and energy amongst others. It is a European leadership that can speed up global action to tackle this climate emergency.”

