A series of vocal masterclasses by Maltese internationally renowned soprano Miriam Gauci return to Gaulitana: A Festival of Music, after a forced absence of two years.

Open to all singers, and with passive participation also permitted, afternoon and evening sessions will be held from Wednesday, August 17 to Friday, August 19, at the MAVC Gozo Visual and Performing Arts School, Xewkija. Milica Lawrence will be the repetiteur-in-residence.

A public concert at the Ministry for Gozo’s hall, Victoria, on Saturday, August 20 at 8pm will bring the masterclass to an end. Entrance for the concert is free.

More details are available on www.gaulitanus.com, with an application form obtainable by e-mailing gaulitanafestival@gmail.com and receivable by July 21.

Gaulitana: A Festival of Music, currently in its hybrid 15th edition, is an awardee of the European Festivals Association’s EFFE label and principally supported by the Investment in Cultural Organisations - Gozo of Arts Council Malta and the Ministry for Gozo.