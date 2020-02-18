Internationally-renowned Maltese soprano Miriam Gauci is leading a series of masterclasses between April 8 and 11 as part of Gaulitana: A Festival of Music. The classes are open to all singers.

Morning and afternoon sessions will be held on the first three days, with a concluding public lunchtime concert on the final day. Julia Miller will be the pianist in residence.

Applications are to be submitted by Friday. For details and to apply, visit http://gaulitanus.com/announcing-miriam-gauci-vocal-master-class. For more information on the festival, visit www.gaulitanus.com