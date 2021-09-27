Misco has been conducting an annual study relating to the job seekers’ behaviour and expectations in Malta. The main objective is to identify candidates’ preferences when searching for a job.

The recruitment agency is especially interested in the changes occurring from one year to another as well as in the values employees seek when considering who they want to work for.

Josianne Avellino, senior manager at Misco

Employers may hear a lot about what other employers are searching for in general, the limitations in the market and what skills are scarce at that particular moment in time, but one may not always get to hear about what candidates are actually looking for, what needs and requirements are trending or what attracts candidates towards a job or company and not another.

This yearly research helps Misco get insight into these elements. It also allows the recruitment agency to give employers the possibility to learn about the behaviour and expectations of job seekers and ultimately share the knowledge with employers who can use this information to their advantage when planning their company and recruitment strategies.

This year, Misco has collected the data throughout the month of June using an online platform. Following the analysis of the findings, the agency held a Misco Talks event where the findings were discussed with employers. Companies from different sectors were invited to attend this informative session and to share their experiences on various topics.

This research covered several aspects related to the candidates’ behaviour and expectations when they are searching for a job, including desired company values, job searching challenges, desired company benefits, preferred job application mediums as well as the day and time preferred when it comes to job searching.

From year to year, it is interesting to note that while certain preferences remain constant across different candidates, other matters change depending on the market and the circumstances of that particular year. This year it was also interesting to analyse the way the pandemic has changed or affected the way people search for or change jobs.

A report with the findings for Job Seekers’ Behaviour and Expectations 2021 is available from Misco. Contact Josianne Avellino on javellino@miscomalta.com to order a free copy.