MISCO has launched a fully-immersive e-learning platform offering a wide selection of original courses and training sessions. The new service delivers a range of development resources, from 30-minute webinars to full-length programmes awarding diploma certifications.

The purposely developed learning tool allows students to easily interact with their tutors and other participants to achieve a genuine online class experience. MISCO has also updated its training material across all courses to reflect the impacts of the current COVID-19 situation on professions and careers.

The range of courses also includes accredited programmes starting in April and May, just in time for professionals who choose to take the opportunity to invest in their careers.

Accredited programmes are comprehensive study paths that lead to Level 5 Awards certified by the National Commission for Further and Higher Education (NCFHE) and are currently offered in the fields of human resource, leadership and management, and training techniques.

MISCO acted quickly to the coronavirus outbreak and retrained tutors in adapting their material to web-based pedagogy principles. All courses are delivered by experts in their fields who are well-prepared to provide active online learning.

The courses cater especially for people working from home during this period. Not only does the range of titles provide timely updates in various professional areas and upgrade the students’ knowledge, but they also facilitate team spirit and a build confidence among co-workers.

The platform offers two types of training solutions: webinars and live sessions. Webinars provide ready-to-follow concise learning experiences of 30 to 60 minutes that participants can access at their own pace. Besides favourite courses in personal development, sales, service and other areas, MISCO also introduced special themes designed specifically to support leaders and professionals manage the lockdown period. The flexible learning series includes subjects such as managing remote teams, making online meetings work, and achieving work-life balance in a work-from-home scenario.

Live sessions are interactive courses that migrate MISCO’s group learning to the digital space. The engaging online class experience is backed by a powerful platform that complements discussions with questionnaires, tests and other learning devices. As per MISCO policy, classes are limited to small groups to encourage full participation while tutors are also able to supplement classes with one-to-one sessions.

The virtual classroom meets the same course objectives and standards of training but in a more flexible delivery. Course participants are assured of a safe, highly-engaging learning environment that promotes participation and collaboration. This means that MISCO was able to honour its commitments with students who were delighted to continue their learning programmes seamlessly and conveniently.

The innovative e-learning suite demonstrates MISCO’s commitment to deliver insight, knowledge and expertise to its partners at a time when investment in training and personal development takes a new meaning.

MISCO is constantly adding new titles to its online learning collection and open courses are available at www.training.miscomalta.com.