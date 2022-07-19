The crisis in Ukraine has entered its fifth month. We are deeply grieved by the disasters caused thereof. The most urgent need now is to bring an early ceasefire and avoid a protracted and expanded conflict.

In the meantime, as a Chinese diplomat based in Europe, I have noticed that there are some misconceptions about China on the Ukraine issue. Clearing up these myths will help set the record straight.

Myth 1: which side does China take on the Ukraine crisis?

On the Ukraine issue, China makes its own judgement based on the merits of the matter itself. We support peace and oppose war. We support dialogue and oppose confrontation. We support efforts aimed at cooling down the situation and oppose adding fuel to the fire.

As China sees it, in order to fundamentally eliminate the risks of war, it is imperative to abandon the Cold War mentality and power politics. After all, the security of one country should not be based on the insecurity of others. The sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries should be respected, the purposes and principles of the UN Charter should be upheld, the legitimate security concerns of all countries should be taken seriously and all efforts conducive to the peaceful settlement of the crisis should be supported.

China maintains good relations with both Russia and Ukraine. China-Russia relations are based on non-alliance, non-confrontation and do not target any third party.

It must be noted that some people are trying to paint a false picture of China-Russia relations by spreading disinformation and selling the concept of a “China-Russia axis”, in order to force China to pick sides. China will not bow to coercion but will continue to stand firmly on the right side of history and on the side of promoting peace talks.

Myth 2: why doesn’t China join the international community in imposing sanctions on Russia?

First of all, unilateral sanctions without the basis of international law or the mandate of the UN are neither justified nor lawful. In fact, the “unprecedented” super sanctions imposed on Russia have not helped solve the crisis but only fanned the flames and intensified tensions.

Since the founding of the People’s Republic over 70 years ago, China has been committed to the path of independent and peaceful development

The spillover effect of sanctions has been felt all over the world, triggering food, energy and supply chain crises. Inflation is hitting all countries and the world economy is heading toward a deep recession. The IMF predicts that global growth will slow to 3.6% in 2022, with 1.7 billion people facing the risk of poverty.

Second, the countries that have joined the chorus of sanctions represent neither the “international community” nor justice. Among the 190-plus members of the UN, over 140 countries have chosen not to join the sanctions against Russia. The fact is clear: the vast majority of countries in the world are not in favour of solving the problems through sanctions.

Myth 3: has China played its due role on the Ukraine crisis?

Since the outbreak of the crisis, China has made active efforts to facilitate peace talks, mediated for the early realisation of peace and provided substantial humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. Not long ago, Chinese President Xi Jinping put forward the Global Security Initiative (GSI), contributing China’s proposals for the peaceful settlement of the Ukraine crisis and resolution of international security challenges, which was warmly received by the international community.

That said, China is not a party to the Ukraine crisis. As a Chinese saying goes: “He who tied the bell to the tiger must take it off.” China supports Europe, Russia, the United States, Ukraine and NATO in finding a peaceful solution through dialogue. Sending weapons cannot bring peace and sanctions and pressure cannot break the security dilemma. To achieve long-term stability in Europe, it is imperative to build a balanced, effective and sustainable regional security architecture consistent with the principle of indivisible security.

Myth 4: will China follow Russia’s example to use force against Taiwan?

The Taiwan question and the Ukraine issue are different in nature and they are not comparable at all. The Ukraine issue originates from the dispute between two countries, namely Russia and Ukraine, while the Taiwan question is entirely China’s internal affairs. Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory and the one-China principle is a universally recognised norm governing international relations.

Some countries, while underscoring the principle of sovereignty on the Ukraine issue, keep challenging China’s sovereignty and the one-China principle on the Taiwan question. This is an undisguised practice of double standards. By drawing an analogy between Taiwan and Ukraine, these countries seek to mislead public opinions and contain China by playing the Taiwan card. Such an attempt is doomed to fail.

Myth 5: is China building an “Axis of Authoritarians” with Russia to challenge the democratic world?

Such a claim, which aims to put labels on China and demonise China’s image, is a typical manifestation of the Cold War mentality. It is exploiting the Ukraine crisis to stoke bloc confrontation and create a new Cold War and, thus, deserves our high vigilance.

The fact is, since the founding of the People’s Republic over 70 years ago, China has been committed to the path of independent and peaceful development. China has never invaded any country, never launched any proxy war, never joined any military bloc and never exported its system. Instead, China is committed to living in peace and pursuing win-win cooperation with all countries.

The “Democracy vs Authoritarianism” narrative seeks to divide countries along ideological lines and stoke confrontation. It will only lead mankind to greater disasters. We have enough lessons like this in human history.

After the end of World War II, the world has enjoyed overall peace for more than 70 years. Now, humanity is once again at a critical crossroads. Peace or war? Solidarity or division? This is an important choice for humanity to make and a question we must answer well.

China believes that countries should strive to resolve differences, expand common interests and beat swords into ploughshares.

In this spirit, China will work with Malta and all peace-loving and open-minded countries to strengthen solidarity and cooperation, rise to the challenges and build a community with a shared future for mankind.

Yu Dunhai is Ambassador of China to Malta.