ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 0

HIBERNIANS 0

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS

H. Bonello-7.5; J. Mbong-6, Dodo-6 (61 C. Mercieca), S. Borg-6, F. Sasere-5, M. Fedele-5 (71 P. Djordevic), L. Gambin-6 (89 D. Gojkovic), I. Ntow-6 (71 J. Corbalan), C. Dielna, E. Marcelina-6, F. El Bakhtaoui-5.

HIBERNIANS

I.Kone-6; F. Apap-6, R. Dos Anjos-6 (82 W. Domoraud), J. Degabriele-6.5, D. Vella-67, Thaylor-5 (68 E. Beu), J. Zerafa-6 (68 J. Grech), G. Artiles-6, A. Muniz-6.5 (82 Z. Grech), A. Diakite-6, H. Vieira-6.

Referee Glen Tonna.

Yellow cards Ntow, Fedele, Raphael.

Red card Dielna (Ħ) 29.

Missed penalty Vieira (H) 30.

BOV Player of the Match Jurgen Degabriele (Hibernians).

Hibernians failed to capitalise from having a player for more than an hour as the Paolites could not go beyond a goalless draw against a spirited Ħamrun Spartans side, in a highly-anticipated fixture.

Despite dominating proceedings, Hibernians failed to capitalise on the number of chances they created throughout the 90 minutes.

On the other hand, Branko Nisevic-led Ħamrun will welcome this point after their recent streak of negative results. They remain fourth on 29 points.

While chances were at a premium in the opening stages of the game, Hibernians were looking more determined to open the score as they dominated proceedings and played with more intensity in the final third.

