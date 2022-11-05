Jurgen Klopp has urged Liverpool to be ready for a “massive” showdown with Tottenham on Sunday as his struggling side battle to save their season.

The Reds are languishing in ninth place in the Premier League after a wretched run that includes successive defeats against struggling Leeds and Nottingham Forest in their past two top-flight matches.

Liverpool are eight points adrift of the top four and 10 behind third-placed Tottenham ahead of this weekend’s vital clash in north London.

