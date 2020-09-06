To make an informed buying decision, consumers need to be provided with clear and unambiguous information on the products or services offered for sale. While advertisers may make exaggerated claims or statements that are not intended to be taken literally, it is considered misleading to deceive consumers through false information.

Omitting important information is also considered an unfair commercial practice and hence prohibited by consumer legislation. Furthermore, a commercial practice is considered misleading if it either contains false information or is likely to deceive the average consumer, even if the information presented is correct.

Consumer legislation prohibits commercial practices that deceive consumers by presenting false information with regard to the main characteristics of a product, such as the product’s benefits, availability, composition or risks. Consumers must also be provided with correct information on how a product can be used and the results to be expected from its use.

The Unfair Commercial Practices Regulations name specific practices that are considered downright misleading and hence banned. These include fake free offers; prize promotions where there is either no prize or consumers must make a payment in order to claim a prize; false claims that products can cure illnesses or disabilities; and limited offers, where the trader falsely states that a product will no longer be available in order to elicit an immediate buying decision.

With regard to cross-border purchases, it is considered misleading to give the impression that aftersales service is available in another EU member state when it is not. It is also prohibited to falsely create the impression that a trader is not acting in the course of his trade but instead falsely represent himself as a consumer.

While misleading commercial practices are prohibited in any business-to-consumer transaction, irrespective of the product or service, or the circumstance of the transaction, these regulations only protect the economic interest of consumers. Other interests, such as health, safety, taste and decency are outside the scope of the regulations.

Consumers may report misleading commercial practices to the Office for Consumer Affairs through the Flag a Concern form on the MCCAA’s website below or by calling 8007 4400.

www.mccaa.org.mt

odette.vella@mccaa.org.mt

Odette Vella, Director, Information and Research Directorate