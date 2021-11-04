On her journey towards the Miss Malta competition, and as part of her commitment to give back to the Community, Dhalia Borg, Miss Balzan 2021 visited the Dar il-Kaptan premises.

The foundation provides persons with disability with day breaks and residential respite breaks in a healthy and safe environment. 250 families use the services of Dar il-Kaptan, allowing some 20 residents to stay on site at a time for an average duration of a week.

During her visit, Borg presented Dar Il-Kaptan's representative with a basket full of natural and organic products, such as shampoo, handwash and soaps provided by www.agoodlife4all.com, for the benefit of the residents.

Silvan Magro, director for Administrative Services, said: “The breaks we offer give the primary carer the necessary respite to continue with their support to their disabled family member, thus reducing stress and possible family crises."

Herve Delpech, founder of agoodlife4all.com added: “Dar il-Kaptan and Agoodlife4all have the same objective of improving the well-being of individuals, we do it in our own way but with the same authenticity."