Miss Malta, a trademarked pageant rich in history, has developed into a national treasure over the last 55 years.

There is a great demand to keep this pageant up to the high calibre for which it is known. It has always represented our country in the best possible way.

Applications are open. Those interested may receive an application form by sending an e-mail to MissMaltaofficial@gmail.com.

The Miss Malta management will get back to those who fill in the form and plan an audition interview.

Miss Malta will exclusively give an opportunity to participants to compete in the foreign beauty pageant experience with a chance of three titles – Miss Malta, Miss Republic of Malta and Miss Tourism of Malta.