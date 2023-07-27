Martine Cutajar, 24, and Slaven Micallef, 26, were crowned Miss & Mr World Malta at the 26th edition of the contest held on Wednesday. The duo will now represent Malta in the Miss and Mr World International Beauty Pageant next year.

Cutajar was also awarded Miss Personality and Top Model Award.

Amber Debono and Giorgio Dolce placed second, followed by Sven Pavia and Graziella Debono, who was also awarded the Beauty with a Purpose title, which this year was dedicated to The Malta Trust Foundation.

The event was organised by Modelle International under the direction of Sue Rossi and Claudia Calleja and the final was compered by Keith Demicoli and Sarah Bajada.