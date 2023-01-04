Miss Universe Malta Maxine Formosa Gruppetta departed for New Orleans, the US, early on January 4, to represent Malta at the 71st edition of the international beauty contest.

Maxine, who is 22 years old and is from St Julian’s, was crowned Miss Universe Malta 2022 last April. She will be competing against another 86 participants from all over the world.

While at New Orleans, Maxine will be taking part in various activities, such as photoshoots, interviews and more, through which she will be able to promote the Maltese islands on an international platform.

Miss Universe is watched by over half a billion people worldwide.

Maxine has trained with Miss Academy, a beauty pageant school in Texas, the US, in preparation for the event.

The Miss Universe preliminary show will be held on January 11, while the grand finale will be aired on January 14.