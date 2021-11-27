Miss Universe Malta 2021, Jade Cini, is on her way to Israel to compete with the representatives of 85 countries in the Miss Universe competition.

This year the finals will be held on December 13 and will mark the 70th edition of Miss Universe. Last year's winner was the representative of Mexico, Andrea Meza.

Once she arrives, Cini will be involved in various photoshoots, events, and interviews while respecting all COVID-19 measures, said Miss Universe Malta director Alan Darmanin.

Cini won the title of Miss Universe Malta last September after competing against 24 other candidates. She was representing Valletta.