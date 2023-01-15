Miss Universe Malta, Maxine Formosa Gruppetta, 22 of St Julian's, has won the Congeniality Award in the Miss Universe contest, jointly with Miss Chile.

The Miss Universe Contest was held on Saturday night in New Orleans. It was won by R'Bonney Gabriel of the USA. 85 contestants took part.

The Miss Congeniality Award, given to the friendliest, kindest contestant, is decided by the contestants voting among themselves. This was the first time that Malta was awarded a title during the Miss Universe competition.

Formosa Gruppetta said as she was announced as one of the winners that her mother had always taught her to be true to herself, and kind.

She enrolled in Miss Universe Malta 2021 following encouragement by her grandmother, who encouraged her to be creative and pursue performing arts.

“In 2021, my Nanna was diagnosed with cancer and last wish to me was to represent myself in a Miss Universe Competition, in which I did, however, she passed away before I competed. Even though she was not there in person, I still felt her holding my hand heading down that stage!”