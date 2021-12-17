The final ceremony of Miss World 2021 has been cancelled after 23 of the 97 contestants tested positive for COVID.

The announcement was made just hours before the pageant, which was set to take place in Puerto Rico and broadcast worldwide, kicked off.

The organisers said on social media the finale was being "temporarily postponed" for health and safety reasons and will be rescheduled within 90 days.

According to international media reports, multiple people linked to the event - including 23 contestants - tested positive for the virus.

Malta's representative - Naomi Dingli - tested negative and is returning home.

She told her Facebook followers the show was being postponed amid disappointment and anger.

"Covid hit some of us and of course our health comes beyond (sic) anything else. I’m grateful for the friendships I built.

"Thanks girls for being part of my laughter, tears, anger and happiness, but mostly thank you for the lovely memories! Will surely never forget this experience."