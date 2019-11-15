Malta’s Miss World contestant encouraged primary students to read every day during a visit she paid to Rabat B primary school St Nicholas college.

Nicole Vella will be flying the Maltese flag at the 2019 Miss World contest in London next month.

The pagent contestant is a University student reading for a degree in psychology, as well as a dancer and singer.

She visited the Rabat primary school as a reading ambassador for the National Literacy Agency, where she read out stories in both Maltese and English to year 6 pupils.

Ms Vella was joined by fellow reading ambassadors Carmel Busuttil and Saviour Darmanin.

The ambassadors encouraged the pupils to read every day, and advised them that it is not enough to have dreams and aspirations as you have to work hard to achieve your goals.

The reading ambassadors programme is designed to promote a positive attitude towards reading. Ambassadors include singers, actors, footballers, presenters, broadcasters and journalists.

