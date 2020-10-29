A girl in foster care in Malta has been located in a European country after she was reported missing.

The Family Ministry said on Thursday the girl’s mother had unsupervised access to the girl for a number of hours on Saturdays and Sundays.

Such access was given after the girl expressed a wish to spend more time with her mother. The access was part of a reintegration plan.



On October 12, the Directorate for Alternative Care was informed by the foster family that the mother had failed to return the girl home.

Social workers immediately visited the mother’s home and filed a police report on finding the door locked.

Later that same day, the police informed the directorate that the girl had been found in a European country.

The Children’s Directorate spoke to immigration officials at the airport and it resulted that the girl had travelled illegally. Meanwhile, the police contacted Europol to help with the case.



The Children’s Directorate is in continuous contact with the police and other authorities and is giving all possible assistance to the foster family, the ministry said.