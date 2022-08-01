Staff at the St Vincent de Paul care home "failed in their duty" to follow procedures, resulting in an elderly resident walking out of the facility, never to be seen again, a report has found.

Four staff left a gate open and unguarded while another four did not provide a handover that would have proven whether they had carried out routine checks on residents through the night.

Charlie Fino, also known as Karmenu, was caught on CCTV leaving the Luqa home at 3am on June 28. The 83-year-old, who has dementia, remains missing but police are waiting the results of a DNA test on a decomposed body later found in Birżebbuġa to confirm whether he died after leaving the home.

In his report into the case to be released on Monday, retired judge Geoffrey Valenzia found that there was "not a system failure" and pinned the responsibility on the staff on duty that night.

“The summary of the retired judge Valenzia says that a number of employees of St Vincent De Paul Residence, on that night of 28 June 2022, failed in their duty to observe and follow their obligations as speculated in the facilities standards,” Minister for Active Ageing Jo Etienne Abela told a media briefing.

“This resulted in Karmenu Fino going missing.”

A ‘never event’

Abela said the care home management must now decide if disciplinary action should be taken against eight staff members: four security staff and four ward staff.

“I want to make it very clear, this is not a system failure," he said.

"We have thousands of employees at the home who carry out their duties and obligations and take care of the millions of residents at this home, and ensure they get the best care they need."

He said the conclusion of the investigations should not punish those who follow their obligations and that such workers should be praised.

“What happened is not the norm, but in medical terms is best described as a ‘never event’,” he said.

“This does not mean that we should ignore what happened of course, but we took the necessary actions to ensure that we strengthen the security for the residents.”

Gate left open

Abela said retired judge Valenzia carried out five sessions with 16 employees to investigate what happened.

“On a night shift there are four security staff at the gate. The report shows that these four security staff failed to carry out their duty. The CCTV shows that the main gate, which should be closed at 10pm and reopened at 7am, was left open that night, and that the gate was not manned by anyone that night."

He said the ministry does not know why the gate was left open that night, and CCTV footage from previous nights showed the gate was always closed.

No handover

He also highlighted that there are another four members of staff who that night were taking are of 34 residents and who should have carried out three 'round checks' on the residents, at 10pm, 1am and 3am.

“The report shows that there was no report of a handover on that night and that there is a clash in what the CCTV footage shows and the statements made by the employees,” Abela said.

When asked if any disciplinary action will be taken on the staff who failed to carry out their responsibilities that night, Abela said the ministry does not take such decisions but is in the hands of the home’s management, who will take the case to the public service commission.

Disciplinary action must wait for police

“The public service commission will decide whether to take recommendations for disciplinary action or not,” he said.

He said no disciplinary action can take place until police investigations are completed, but preventative measures can be taken instead.

Abela said the ministry has spoken to Fino’s relatives about the report’s findings and said the family needs “closure”.

“As you know, we are still waiting for the DNA results of the corpse found in Birzebbuga,” he said.

Last month a corpse was found in an advanced state of decomposition in Birżebbuġa . According to the police statement, he could not be immediately identified.

Pressed further on this matter, Abela would not say if the ministry believes the body belongs to the missing man, and that the ministry will not push police on their investigations.

A copy of the report’s findings have been provided to St Vincent De Paul management, and a copy will be provided to the Commissioner for the Elderly, Godfrey La Ferla, the authority of Social Care and Standards Authority.

Tagging and tracing system

From the inquiry, a number of recommendations followed, including that there needs to be more communication between management and the workers.

“We are also considering introducing a tagging and tracing system, so that we know where our residents are and that we can continue to analyze each resident to make a more accurate evaluation of their mental and physical wellbeing,” Abela said.

He said the ministry will look into the legal issues relating to tagging residents, and ensure that the device will be one that provides security and also dignity to the residents who are mobile and will be wearing it.

“We will not be introducing the wheel if we implement a tagging system, we see that many other homes abroad have introduced this system. Of course, we will see the best way to introduce this.”

Abela said a similar incident, where a resident went missing happened 10 years ago, but this does not mean such an incident should be ignored.

Another recommendation is that incident reports are filled properly and as soon as possible and that there is a “clear definition” between the duties of nurses and carers.

He also mentioned that there should be "better vetting" of future employees.