Updated 8.05pm -

A man who was reported missing on Monday actually died as a result of an occupational accident some days ago, the police said on Monday evening.

Ahmed Adawe Diriye, a 39-year-old Somali resident in Birżebbuġa, was reported missing by the police on Monday afternoon, having last been seen last week.

But a few hours later the police said it had resulted that the missing person was actually the worker who suffered a fall in a Marsa factory on Wednesday. He fell a height of one-and-a half storeys and succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

His identity was not known at the time.