A man reported missing on Thursday has been found dead in the sea.

Police have launched an investigation after finding the body of Manuel Giovannelli, an Italian man aged 42, in waters off Ċirkewwa.

Giovannelli's body was found at around 10pm on Friday with the help of Armed Forces of Malta personnel, the police said in a statement.

Magistrate Marsanne Farrugia is leading a magisterial inquiry into the case.