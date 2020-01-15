A damaged Toyota spotted at Għar Lapsi has led police to the man they believe ran over a senior citizen in Qormi last week before fleeing the scene.

The 29-year-old man is being held by police for questioning in relation to the Saturday hit-and-run, they said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

Police had started a criminal investigation when they received word that a 69-year-old man had been hit by a car on Saturday afternoon on Mdina Road, Qormi, but that the perpetrator had fled the scene.

Investigators homed in on the suspect after noticing a damaged Toyota Spacio he owns was missing a side mirror. The mirror appears to match one found at the scene of the crime and car damage is congruent with that the hit-and-run vehicle would have sustained, they said.

Police said they expect to charge the man in court in the following days.