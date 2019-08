Three girls reported missing on Friday have been found alive and well in Gozo, the police said on Saturday afternoon.

Janalise Camilleri, Vanessza Balog and Hayley Mamo had last been seen on Wednesday near Santa Venera. Authorities issued an alert urging the public to contact them with information on Friday.

On Saturday, the police said all three had been found. They thanked the public for their help in tracking down the three.