Missio European directors, who were in Malta recently to take part in a seminar, crossed over to Gozo for a short visit.

The directors, accompanied by two delegates from the Vatican, were welcomed by Gozo Missio director Canon Karm Portelli. They were then taken to Ta’ Pinu sanctuary, where Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma, together with Mgr Georges Colomb, Bishop of La Rochelle, France, celebrated Mass.

In his homily, Mgr Teuma said evangelisation and the support given to missions are at the heart of the Church. The bishop praised the work of the delegates.

He made reference to Pope Francis’ constant refrain in his homily in front of Ta’ Pinu shrine: “This is the joy of the Church: to evangelise”.

After Mass, Mgr Valent Borg thanked Bishop Teuma for his presence. He thanked also Canon Portelli and deputy director Mgr Renato Borg for their work towards the missions in Gozo.

The delegation also visited St George’s basilica and the cathedral in Victoria.