Missio Tfal coordinator Nancy Camilleri and volunteer John Camilleri recently took part in CEME, a three-day European meeting held every two years where coordinators of ‘Holy Childhood’ from various European countries unite to discuss their work and to share ideas and resources. This year, 29 people from 17 countries took part in the event held in Switzerland.

During the meeting, whose theme was holiness, as inspired by the Bible verse “You be holy for I am holy” (1 Peter 1:17), the participants discussed ways of implementing this in the coordinators’ daily work. The event’s information sessions and workshops were led by various theologians and were held in an ecumenical setting. Participants were presented with two methods of how to explain the Gospel to children.

At the end of the meeting the election of the committee president was held and Ms Camilleri was nominated and elected to preside over the committee for the next four years.

For more information, visit the website below.

https://missio.org.mt/about-missio-tfal