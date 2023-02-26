The European Conference of Missio Directors was held in Malta between February 14 and 16.

“The main aim of the conference is to strengthen the spirit of collaboration between countries, to continue promoting Missio’s mission to spread the Gospel in the world,” Fr Anthony Chantry, chairperson of the Conference and Director of Missio UK, said.

“The conference was also a beautiful opportunity for prayer together, to strengthen our resolve towards spreading the message that missionary work today is as urgent and important as when Jesus Christ walked the Earth and preached wherever he went.”

Missio Malta director Mgr Valent Borg expressed his satisfaction for the success of the meeting in Malta, as preparations had been in the works for a number of months.

“During the conference, we wanted to expose Malta’s different realities with our colleagues from across Europe. Our main aim remains to promote a spirit of dialogue, inspired by the Gospel of Christ,” Mgr Borg said.

The conference, which brought together 28 directors from across Europe, discussed several issues of current importance, among which the situation in Turkey and Syria, which were hit by the devastating earthquake in the past weeks, and how Missio was going to continue assisting those affected in the best way possible.

Newly appointed Missio president Mgr Emilio Nappa also participated in the conference via videoconferencing, and met the directors for the first time.

The programme also included a visit to the Ħal Far Peace Laboratory, where the directors met with Fr Dionysius Mintoff.

The conference also visited a number of places of interest such as the Mdina Metropolitan Cathedral, St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta, as well as a visit to Gozo which was led by Gozo Bishop Anton Theuma.