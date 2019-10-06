Pope Francis declared the month of October this year as Extraordinary Mission Month, as this year is the 100th year since the teachings of Pope Benedict XV on the missions. October is a special month of prayer and action, a month that is calling us to renew our missionary commitment to spread the Good News of Jesus Christ to all. The theme is ‘Baptised and Sent: The Church of Christ On Mission in the World’.

As a new scholastic year has just started, Missio Malta will take care to distribute a booklet of resources to teachers in all schools in Malta and Gozo. This manual explains step by step how teachers can introduce, in a nice and entertaining way, the subject of missions to their students through crafts, games and various sessions, thus raising awareness and knowledge about the missions among our children.

Missio Malta always found great support from both school heads and teachers. This year, Missio will help children in a country in Asia – Myanmar (formerly Burma). The aid will be focused on the Primary School of St John in the Diocese of Hakha. This school is in one of the most isolated and remote places in the country, where 26 per cent of the population never received education because of the difficulty to be reached. Thus, St John School is offering education to students of these areas. Missio Malta will help in the growth and maintenance of the school, buy another car to take children to and from school, train new teachers and build a farm outside school where they can raise and sell pigs to sustain the school.

Like previous years an envelope will be distributed to children in all schools and as usual they colour the picture and collect money. This year, the Tfal Missjunarji magazine will also be distributed free to all students.

To find out more about the extraordinary mission month and to access resources visit www.missio.org.mt/emm or call 2123 6962.