Missio Malta is going ahead with plans to hold the fifth edition of its #hopemissiofest marathon in aid of projects in the missions, tomorrow.

The money to be raised during the marathon will mainly be used to assist projects related to the provision of clean water in developing countries.

During the marathon, viewers will be able to learn about some of over 90 projects sponsored by Missio across the world, such as farms, schools and clinics and the drilling of boreholes that are benefitting entire communities.

The marathon will be conducted from We Media Studios, Qormi, and transmitted live on local TV stations from noon to midnight.

Viewers may offer their donation during the marathon by calling one of the numbers that will be displayed on TV screens, or online or by visiting the studios. Donors can also sponsor a small project.

Missio volunteers will also be collecting donations from people’s homes during the marathon.

Gozitans who wish to give their donation personally may do so by visiting the Missions Office, Victoria, between 3 and 8pm.

Call 5170 2063 to donate €15, 5180 2064 to donate €25, or 5190 2061 to donate €50. One may also send a text message to 5061 8820 to donate €6.99. Donations may also be made online at www.missio.org.mt.