Seventeen Mission Fund volunteers recently returned from Ruiru in Kenya, where they worked for a month at the building site of a new secondary school following a request by Mother Pauline Farrugia, DSH. Hands-on assistance has been offered by Mission Fund volunteers on a yearly basis dating back to 1992. A selection board reviews projects, proposed by Maltese and Gozitan missionaries. Priority is given to educational and health projects and those related to the supply of potable water. Over the years the volunteers have assisted various projects in African, Asian and Central and South American countries, ranging from schools to boreholes, hospital extensions, a fish farm, health centres and community wells. The volunteers pay all expenses and attend preparatory weekly meetings over a period of six months. Plans are already being made for the 2020 voluntary experience at Jalpatagua in Guatemala at the hospital in the parish of Fr Joe Camilleri from Xewkija.

Times of Malta Premium

This article is part of our premium content. You have exceeded your 10 free articles for this month. A subscription is required to access Times of Malta content from overseas.Register"> to get 10 free articles per month. Subscribe to gain access to our premium content and services. Your subscription will also enable you to view all of the week's e-paper editions (both Times of Malta and The Sunday Times of Malta), view exclusive content, have full access to our newspaper archive to download editions from 1930 to today, and access the website in full from overseas. All of this will also be available to you from our tablet and mobile apps. Already have an account? Sign in here.