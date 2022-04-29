A Dalai Lama and Desmond Tutu documentary which aims to help everyone cope and laugh in troubled times is being premiered online, before its international release, for all Maltese viewers who donate to a Polish foundation helping Ukrainian war refugees.

His Holiness the Dalai Lama and Archbishop Desmond Tutu, together with Academy Award-winning director Louie Psihoyos and co-director Peggy Callahan, teamed up to create Mission: Joy – Finding Happiness in Troubled Times.

It is a deeply moving, laugh-out-loud funny documentary about how to live with joy under a black cloud, and the two share science-backed wisdom on the best ways to cope.

In the spirit of the documentary, its producers are partnering with Fundacja Zmieniamy Życie, a Polish NGO based in Lublin, which has helped transfer over 1,500 refugees, mostly women and children, from the Ukrainian border providing them with a safe passage, food, water and medical attention.

Maltese donors can watch the documentary early by donating a minimum of €10 here. The money will go in aid of accommodation and housing initiatives for Ukrainians fleeing the war.

After registering, donors will receive the link and an entry code to enable them access to the screening room to view the film, with access until Monday.