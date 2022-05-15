After a long absence, Maltese charitable organisation Mission4Changes recently accomplished through its founder, Anselmo Buġeja, another mission in India. which three video transmissions were made with the TV marathon Maratona Missjoni, which was broadcast live on all Maltese TV stations from April 22 to 24.

In India, Bugeja contracted a significant project, which will lead to the modernisation and expansion of the HIV hospice to reach higher standards in healthcare, as well as to increase its current capacity to accommodate residents.

Mission4Changes, the Malta-based voluntary organisation (VO1847) has two established missions, namely the St Jude India-Malta Founding Home, which is a Maltese orphanage for abandoned children established by Maltese sisters in Central India in 1956, and Assisi Snehalaya, a Maltese hospice for children born with HIV which was established by Maltese Franciscans in South India in 2004.

Mission4Changes continuously strives to support its missions, by financing the costs of the children and by investing in projects that lead these communities to reach financial independence.

Throughout the last three years, Mission4Changes completed projects such as rain protection, rain harvesting, water filtration, capacity building and ventilators in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a consequence of the pandemic, the health and welfare of the children supported by Mission4Changes was endangered; some of them needed medication, treatment as well as expensive technology to keep up with their educational needs. Since the start of the pandemic, the cost per child has almost tripled.

At present, the hospice reaches 16 children and approximately 20 parents, some of whom have a background of abuse.

Additional investment is also expected in the field of solar technology, which will increase the financial independence of this community.

Mission4Changes urges people to support its work with abandoned children and children in need of remission from HIV/AIDS, by calling on the fixed donation numbers below or by using the BOV mobile app and donating any amount to mobile number +356 9947 6526. You can also send donations via SMS: €5 on 5150 2030; €10 on 5160 2032; and €20 on 5100 2034.