Work on the site of the former Mistra Village to make way for a massive residential development are continuing despite the revocation of the permit by the chief justice almost three months ago.

A Planning Authority spokesperson, however, said there was nothing irregular about the works since the permit had not been suspended pending the outcome of the appeal hearings. Last May, Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti revoked a decision by the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal to renew the permit granted to Gemxija Crown Ltd, sending the case back to the tribunal to redecide the appeal and consider whether the project is still compatible to current planning laws and policies.

A number of objectors had filed an appeal against the tribunal’s October decision, greenlighting the renewal of the permit for the construction of four blocks, including supportive commercial activities, with underlying basements for private parking. The project, by developer Charles Camilleri on behalf of his company, also includes the development of public open spaces, landscaped gardens and a communal pool.

They argued that the tribunal had not considered all laws, plans and policies when renewing the permit originally issued in January 2014 with a five-year validity period. The permit was renewed in 2019, in spite of environmental concerns.

Lawyer Claire Bonello, on behalf of the objectors, argued that one of the requisites for the renewal of the permit was proof that the development was “committed”, meaning that the proposed development was still in line with relative laws, plans and policies applicable at the time of the latest renewal.

The chief justice upheld this argument and disagreed with the tribunal, which had concluded that the commencement notice in itself was sufficient proof of commitment.

The law imposed another requirement, namely verification that the development had reached such a stage that subsequent laws and policies could not be considered without prejudicing the development works already carried out.

Excavation works on site started last March after the applicant filed an excavation method statement on March 6. The construction regulator approved that plan a week later, on March 13.

Photographs obtained by Times of Malta show that works continued despite the ruling by the chief justice. These showed excavators and bulldozers at the large rural site in northern Malta.

But a spokesperson for the Planning Authority said the works on the site were covered by a valid planning permit.

“Kindly note that there is a valid development permit on the site of the ex-Mistra Village in Xemxija (PA6747/18). This permit is valid until February 6, 2024. Since this development permit is not suspended, nor revoked, works related to the said permit may proceed even though there is a pending appeal,” the spokesperson said.