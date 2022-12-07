Donovan Mitchell scored 43 points to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 116-102 NBA victory on Tuesday over a Los Angeles Lakers team that clearly missed the firepower of ailing Anthony Davis.

Star center Davis had scored 99 points in the Lakers’ last two games, including a 55-point outburst in a victory over the Wizards in Washington on Sunday.

However, he played just eight minutes in Cleveland before calling it a night with flu-like symptoms, and Mitchell and the Cavs took full advantage to improve their impressive home record to 11-1.

LeBron James scored 21 points and pulled down 17 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough against the team where he started his NBA career in 2003, and that he led to a championship in 2016 when he returned after winning two titles with Miami.

James was cheered when the Cavaliers played a tribute video during an early time out and Mitchell, who arrived in Cleveland via a trade from Utah in September, was struck by the moment.

“It’s well-deserved,” Mitchell said. “He’s one of the greatest players of all time.”

