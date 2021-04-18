Corporates, individuals and students encouraged to join the Malta IT Law Association and collaborate on initiatives surrounding the proposed right

The Malta IT Law Association (MITLA) organised a free-to-attend webinar on the right to disconnect on March 23. The webinar hosted a discussion on the right to disconnect that was put forward to the EU Commission by Maltese MEP Alex Agius Saliba.

The right to disconnect is a proposed right regarding the ability of people to disconnect from work and primarily not to engage in work-related electronic communications such as e-mails, calls or messages during non-work hours.

During the webinar, MITLA presented its position paper which can be found online: https://www.mitla.org.mt/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/MITLA-RIGHT-TO-DISCONNECT-POSITION-PAPER.pdf.

MITLA believes that a general public debate and consultation is required at this stage to determine the public sentiment towards the introduction of this right with all stakeholders, including employees, employers, trade unions and professionals. The webinar, organised by MITLA, was a first step in this regard.

MITLA encourages corporates, individuals and students to become members of MITLA online at https://www.mitla.org.mt/membership/ in order to collaborate on the initiatives surrounding this proposed right.

Antonio Ghio, MITLA president, also presented the results obtained following a survey of the public. 23.4 per cent of respondents said that they are unable to disconnect from work outside of office hours and 49.4 per cent said that they are sometimes able to do so.

The ability to disconnect lies with the employee not the employer; and what we must do is ensure that employees who want to disconnect are not penalised

The main causes for being unable to disconnect were client or customer demands, industry expectations and employer demands. 76.3 per cent of the respondents also felt that the right to disconnect is a fundamental human right, with a majority of 71.4 per cent saying that they would feel comfortable exercising this right. Full survey results can be found here: https://www.mitla.org.mt/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/0155-CK43-MITLA-Campaign-Webinar-Campaign-March-2021_Infographic.pdf.

Panelists included Alex Agius Saliba, the MEP responsible for pushing the proposals relating to the right to disconnect at EU level; Andre Xuereb, ambassador for digital affairs; Charlotte Camilleri, executive in EU and legal affairs at the Malta Employer’s Association; J.P. Fabri, economist and co-founding partner of Seed Consultancy; and Paul Gonzi, partner at Fenech & Fenech.

The webinar established the following key outcomes (also available online https:// www.mitla.org.mt/wp-content/ uploads/2021/04/0155-CK43-MITLA-Campaign-Webinar-Campaign-March-2021_Outcome-A4.pdf)

• The need for all social partners to be involved in discussions, before any legislative stance is taken;

• The need to explore the right to disconnect not necessarily as a fundamental human right regulated by law, but also as a guiding principle, focusing more on self-regulation and open discussions between employers’ associations and unions of workers and the use of charters.

• The right to disconnect should not be a one-size-fits-all solution and we cannot set rules for all industries and situations;

• The general health and well-being of employees should be a priority;

• The ability to disconnect lies with the employee not the employer; and what we must do is ensure that employees who want to disconnect are not penalised. Employees have a right to choose whether they want to disconnect or not, but this right should not impose on other employees.

• The state needs a strategy to emerge post-pandemic in order to help us regain traction as fast as possible.

• The need for realisation that the physical and digital world mirror each other, and just as employees are not expected to be at their place of employment 24/7, neither can they be expected to be digitally connected 24x7.

Those who missed the webinar can watch it at https://fb.watch/4qTP3CsYSa/. For more information, visit mitla.org.mt.