Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has been handed an eight-game ban after he barged a referee during his side’s FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Manchester United last month.

The Serbian international was shown a straight red card for pushing Chris Kavanagh after the official awarded a penalty and dismissed Fulham’s Willian for deliberate handball on the line.

Fulham manager Marco Silva was also shown a red card at the time and will serve a two-game ban.

Silva’s men were leading 1-0 at the time of the red cards, but went on to lose 3-1 at Old Trafford.

