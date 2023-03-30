Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic said on Wednesday that he regrets a push on referee Chris Kavanagh during a controversial FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Manchester United that is expected to land the Serbian a lengthy ban.

Mitrovic was shown a straight red card for grabbing Kavanagh after the referee awarded a penalty and dismissed Fulham’s Willian for deliberate handball on the line.

The Football Association have since announced the standard punishment for Mitrovic’s dismissal - a three-game ban - would be “clearly insufficient”.

Fulham were leading 1-0 at the time of the red cards, but went on to lose 3-1.

