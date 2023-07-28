European champions England stood on the brink of the Women’s World Cup last 16 after a Lauren James cracker in the sixth minute gave them a 1-0 win over Denmark on Friday.

But an otherwise hugely satisfactory night for England in front of just over 40,000 fans in Sydney was marred by what looked like a serious knee injury to influential midfielder Keira Walsh.

On a night of mixed emotions, Sarina Wiegman’s side will seal their place in the knockout rounds if Asian champions China fail to beat debutants Haiti later Friday.

