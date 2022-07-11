The roles were well and truly reversed for Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz at Spielberg on Sunday compared to a week ago at Silverstone.

Sainz started the British Grand Prix from pole to register his maiden Formula One victory in his 150th race, while Leclerc’s disappointment at watching another winning hand disappear was written large all over his face.

Fast forward to the Austrian Grand Prix seven days later and Leclerc was taking the chequered flag for the first time since Melbourne nine races back.

Sainz in contrast suffered a wretched fate when his engine exploded, resulting in a frantic escape with the help of marshalls from his burning car.

“I saw a lot of fire and damage and we will have to look at why this is,” Sainz said.

