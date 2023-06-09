The Malta women’s 7s team endured a mixed start at the Rugby Europe Conference 1 tournament that is being played in Belgrade.

Carmelo Longo’s girls, fresh from their silver medal won at the 2023 GSSE, were up against some more-quoted opponents as they looked to at least keep their place in Europe’s second tier after they had won promotion last season.

Malta could not have hoped for a better start when they kicked off their commitments with a convincing 17-7 win over Luxembourg.

Myra Bonello and Jacqueline Richard scored a try each in the first half while Marion Azzopardi added a conversion to give Longo’s girls a 12-7 lead at the end of the first half.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt