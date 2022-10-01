The Maltese national team darts players were in action in the third day of the WDF Europe 2022 as they were involved in the men’s and women’s doubles as well as the men’s singles.

Maltese duo Norbert Attard and Anthony Borg managed to qualify for the third round of the doubles as they eliminated Lee Savident and Darren Laxton 4-0.

In the following round, they were eliminated by Liam Meek and David Rogers 4-2.

Even Albert Scerri and John Agius made it to the third phase of the tournament after ousting Ilian Iliev and Galin Dimov 4-1.

But in the third round they were eliminated by Benjamin Reus and Simon Bak.

