Everton’s pre-season’s fortunes looked bright – with experienced coach Carlo Ancelotti on the bench and talent such as James Rodríguez on the pitch, finishing in the top four looked like a realistic target for Everton.

Fast-forward by a few months and their season is in danger of fading to grey – they crashed out of the FA Cup and are hovering mid-table. Their last outing is a reflection of their season, and must have left Ancelotti furious – with the Toffees conceding a late equaliser to Crystal Palace at home and in the process dropping two points in a one-all draw.

On Monday, April 12, Everton face Brighton for round 31 of the Premier League. Everton are still hoping to secure a place in the Europa League berth – but only three points against the Seagulls will help them achieve that.

In the first round, Everton defeated Brighton 4-2 – but this time around, Ancelotti has Doucoure, Delph and Bernard sidelined with injuries. Still, Everton have plenty of talent available – but they will have to build their momentum for the final rush of the season.

Brighton, on the other hand, arrive to this game following a 2-1 loss to Manchester United. The Seagulls have managed to climb to relative safety – but are not out of the woods yet and their relegation battle will heat up in the final matches of the season. One point – or even three – against Everton will give them further hope that they will play in the top flight next season.

