An art exhibition by Rosita is currently being held at the Banca Giuratale in Victoria.

Titled ‘Meraki’, the compositions of the paintings are flowing and show a process of experimentation of the raw materials. In her artworks, the artist is not troubled with representations or illustrations. The paintings have layers of mixed media to create textures. More often than not, the support is loaded with found objects which not only add to the aesthetic value of the painting but also in its intrinsic value.

It is the painstaking build-up of pigment with the inclusion of stone grit, metal loops, glass and recycled objects.

In order to arrive at a final work charged with emotions, Rosita also experiments with colour and form. Some paintings have the arrangement of spaces and patterns in a way as to define the interesting construction of the work of art.

Rosita followed art courses at the School of Art in Għajnsielem under well-known artists.

She considered art as a personal mission and pursued to fulfil her artistic yearn through the exploitation of its wide ranging spheres.

The artist also had the opportunity to follow courses in papier-mâché. Lately, she found great satisfaction in creating 2D colourful compositions with a wide and rich variety of media.

The exhibition is open daily between 7am and 2.30pm and on Saturdays and Sundays between 9am and noon.